For Six Months, Her Sister Forgot Who She Was, And It Turns Out She Had Encephalitis

Encephalitis is an inflammation of the brain that is caused by a virus, infection, or autoimmune conditions.

It is relatively rare, but severe cases can be life-threatening and result in permanent brain damage. TikToker Deja (@dbootox) is discussing how her little sister forgot who she was for six months, and it turned out she had encephalitis.

In 2019, her little sister, Ria, went on an overnight school field trip. At the time, Ria was 15-years-old. While on the field trip, Ria told everyone there was a gas leak and that they needed to evacuate immediately.

Her teacher ignored her concerns. Then, Ria went over to sit on a bench and started squeezing a tube of sunscreen all over her face. Her teacher decided to take Ria to the emergency room.

The medics claimed she was dehydrated and instructed the teacher to send her home. On her way home, Ria called Deja and told her she had been talking to their dad all day.

However, their dad died in 2015. Later that night, after Ria had arrived home, their mom was woken up by the sounds of Ria pulling everything out of the hall closet.

She was trying to get to the back of the closet. When their mom asked her what she was looking for, she said she was looking for Ria.

The next morning, Ria had a dentist appointment, and she urinated in her chair. Their mom took her to the emergency room.

By the time they arrived, Ria had completely forgotten who she was. She kept repeating that someone needed to let Ria out of her room because she was stuck in there.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.