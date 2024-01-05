“Fried Rice Syndrome” Is A Foodborne Illness That Can Be Fatal, Causing Severe Gastrointestinal Symptoms After Consuming Cooked Pasta Or Rice That’s Been Left To Sit At Room Temperature For Long Periods Of Time

If you’ve been active on social media the last few weeks, you may have seen people talk about something called “Fried Rice Syndrome.”

It sounds quite outlandish, but Fried Rice Syndrome, another name for the foodborne illness Bacillus cereus bacterium, is a real and dangerous illness that has been popping up in headlines after a 2008 tragedy resurfaced online and served as a warning against it.

In 2008, a 20-year-old man in Brussels, Belgium, passed away after eating leftover spaghetti that had been sitting in a kitchen at room temperature for five days. After reheating the pasta and eating it, he became fatally ill with vomiting and diarrhea.

He then passed away around 4:00 am, and after examination, experts believe it was because of the foodborne illness, Bacillus cereus.

This story recently started recirculating, and TikTok creators began making videos about Bacillus cereus and how it’s often referred to as ‘Fried Rice Syndrome.’

When cooked pasta or rice is left to sit at room temperature for long periods of time, an overgrowth of bacteria develops.

These bacteria can produce toxins that can be very harmful to the body and lead to awful symptoms like abdominal cramps, vomiting, and diarrhea, your standard food poisoning symptoms.

However, the bacteria Bacillus cereus can sometimes be fatal. While it is rare to die after developing Fried Rice Syndrome, it is not impossible. Although this bacteria is commonly associated with leftover fried rice and pasta dishes, it can occur in any starchy foods or even vegetable noodles.

Many doctors recommend that you avoid leaving starchy foods like pasta or rice at room temperature for more than two hours. If something has sat out all night or for more than one day, you’ll definitely want to throw it out.

