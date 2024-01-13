From Meh To Magnificent: How You Can Strive To Be Your Best Self This Year

Now that we’ve entered a new year, many of us look for ways to improve our lives and become our best selves.

While it’s not uncommon to want to see some self-transformation at the start of a new year, the goal is to do it through healthy, balanced lifestyle choices versus restrictive dieting, overly-intense exercise routines, and not focusing on your mental health.

As someone about to enter her mid-20s, I feel I’ve finally learned the difference between forcing yourself to be like someone else versus striving to become your best self. Here are some great tips for becoming your best self in 2024 and doing it in a way that will nourish your mind and body.

Start saying “no” more

One of the quickest ways to stop taking care of and improving yourself is to fill up your time with caring for other people and their problems. As we enter this new year, realize it’s okay to tell people no.

Setting up boundaries is important, and you have to ensure people know they cannot take advantage of you.

If, in a few months, a friend, relative, or coworker asks you to do something for them that you really cannot take on mentally or physically, tell them no. It doesn’t make you a bad person; it’s just a way to protect your peace and focus on yourself for once.

Move your body to feel good, not to lose weight

When people begin exercising in the new year, it’s typically because they want to shed a bunch of pounds.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.