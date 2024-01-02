Getting A Silk Press Can Be Pricey, So Here’s How To Master This Hair Straightening Technique At Home Like A Pro

While you love your natural, full-bodied, larger-than-life curls, you sometimes want to try something different with your hair for a change. Enter the silk press, a popular hair straightening technique that curly-haired girls can turn to for a new ‘do.

During a silk press, a flat iron, blow dryer, and sectioning comb are used to straighten kinks and coils, giving your tresses a sleek, ultra-shiny look.

Many Black women seek out professional stylists for this service, but depending on the stylist, a silk press can be pretty pricey.

Thankfully, with the right tools and guidance, silk presses are simple enough to do at home if you don’t want to dole out a lot of cash.

The process of a silk press can be long, time-consuming, and a struggle to master at first, so make sure you set aside a few hours of your day before getting started. Here’s how to make your hair look like it was done by a professional.

The first step is to wash, condition, and detangle your hair. You’ll want to get rid of any oils and product buildup on your scalp and strands so the smooth and lustrous finish of your hair lasts longer.

It’s essential to cleanse your hair thoroughly with a clarifying shampoo. After shampooing, don’t forget to deep condition.

On any regular old hair wash day, deep conditioning is important, but it’s an absolute must when you’re planning to expose your hair to heat. Having properly moisturized and hydrated locks helps strengthen the proteins and prevent damage. It also makes detangling a little less difficult.

Next, detangle your freshly washed hair. Add some leave-in conditioner for extra nourishment and slip. Separate your hair into small sections so you can unravel the strands more easily. Then, gently run your fingers through your hair or use a wide-toothed comb to finish detangling.

