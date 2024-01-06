He Abruptly Left A Date With A Woman In The Middle Of Dinner And Didn’t Pay The Bill After She Made A Rude Joke About People Who Use Sign Language

This 25-year-old guy recently went out on a date with a 27-year-old woman named Cassie. Apparently, they had both met a week prior at the park, where they often went to decompress after work before heading home

Cassie was actually the one who approached him first after seeing him at the park a few times. Then, they got to chatting, and they realized that they had very similar interests.

So, he asked Cassie out on a date, and at first, everything seemed to be going great. They talked about a bunch of different things before eventually, the conversation moved to the topic of sign language.

At that point, Cassie admitted how she could never see herself learning sign language. She also made a rude remark about how people who used sign language looked like they were “drowning and waving for help. She even began laughing after saying that.

Her insensitive comment immediately made his mood switch, too, and he felt like he just couldn’t stay on a date with her any longer.

“Thank you for going out with me, but I do not see this moving forward from this point,” he told Cassie before picking up his stuff and leaving without even paying the bill.

Now, he claimed that he did want to go back to cover his portion of the tab. However, he just didn’t want to see Cassie again.

As for why that comment really ticked him off, he’s currently learning sign language with his parents to surprise his brother-in-law, who is deaf.

“My brother-in-law has previously stated that he sometimes felt left out of conversations,” he explained, hence why he wanted to learn sign language.

