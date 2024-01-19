He Agreed To Let His New Neighbor Use His Parking Space While His Neighbor’s Wife Was Pregnant, But Now He Wants It Back

This man currently lives in a condo in which every single resident has their own designated parking spot. However, a new neighbor named Mark moved in, and about three months ago, Mark approached him about his spot.

Apparently, his neighbor asked to use his parking spot since, at the time, he mainly commuted to work by bike and barely used his car.

He learned that Mike’s wife was actually pregnant and expecting to deliver the baby any day, too. So, Mike claimed he needed an extra parking spot for his family to visit after the baby was born.

“And wanting to be helpful and understanding of the situation, I agreed under the condition that it would be a temporary agreement,” he recalled.

Well, after that, his neighbor was really grateful, and the arrangement went very smoothly at first. It’s now been a whole three months since his neighbor’s baby was born, though, and he still hasn’t gotten his parking spot back.

According to him, Mike has not received nearly as many visits from family recently compared to when the baby was born. Yet, his neighbor still uses his parking space, and it’s starting to annoy him.

Just last week, for instance, he needed to use his car for a trip over the weekend and had to ask Mike to move his car.

“It was mildly inconvenient,” he said, “But Mike complied.”

More recently, he also learned that he would be switching to a hybrid model at work. So, he will need to use his car to commute much more often.

