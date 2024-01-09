He Announced His Engagement At A Family Dinner, But His Sister Freaked Out And Started Screaming At Him

This 22-year-old man has an older sister named Sarah, 26. Over the years, they haven’t had a close bond, and they’ve had a pretty turbulent relationship.

He and his now-fiancé, Andrew, 23, got engaged not long ago. Afterward, they planned a family dinner at their house with both of their families to share the news.

It was wonderful being able to see their loved ones, whom they don’t always have the chance to see regularly.

“I wasn’t going to announce the engagement until during dessert, but Sarah saw the ring on my finger, and she began screaming. And I’m talking full-on screaming, like literal screeching,” he said.

All the guests at the table gawked at her and were completely stunned because she was a full-grown adult woman screaming like a child who didn’t get her way. She was causing such a scene that no one could ignore it.

“I asked her what was wrong, and she started yelling about how it’s not fair and that I always get everything. I asked her to elaborate, and she pointed at the ring and said, ‘I got broken up with, and YOU get engaged?!? It’s not fair! I deserve to have a ring, not you. It should’ve been me getting engaged first! You took that from me! It’s not fair!'” he explained.

Then, Sarah began sobbing and hurling horrible, prejudiced remarks at him. Shocked, he just gawked at her in silence because he had no idea what to do in response.

Finally, Andrew was sick of Sarah’s outrageous and offensive behavior, so he kicked her out of their house.

“She started to cry more, and my mom had to drag her out of the house. I was still shocked and staring at the door until my aunt congratulated Andrew and me on the engagement, which was clearly an attempt at lightening up the mood,” he shared.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.