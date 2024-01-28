He Called His Wife Entitled After She Felt “Owed” For Raising Their Children And Stuck Him With All Of The Household Responsibilities

When you’re a parent and suddenly become an empty nester, your relationship dynamic with your spouse can easily change.

One man recently snapped at his wife and called her entitled after she recently passed all of her household duties onto him once their kids moved out.

He and his wife, Anne, are in their late 40s and have two kids. He works full time while Anne was a stay-at-home mom for their kids. However, their youngest moved out last year, making him and Anne empty-nesters. Instead of getting a job or doing something else with her time, Anne decided to remain a housewife.

“What’s changed is that she says she’s ‘owed’ for raising our kids and taking care of the household,” he explained.

“She wants more personal time [and] less work around the house, so I’ve basically taken over almost all the housework, cooking three meals [and] cleaning the house. I’m still working a full-time job, and I never slacked on chores that I [always] did, such as gardening, hard-lifting, etc., and I was never an absent father.”

He dealt with Anne’s attitude and sudden “break” for most of last year, but he’s become more upset as she’s gotten more aggressive. Anne will berate and embarrass him in front of the kids, accusing him of not doing anything around the house even though he’s taken on most of the chores.

A few mornings ago, an incident happened that was like the last straw for him.

The night before, Anne went out with friends while he went to bed early because he had work the next day. The following morning, he woke up and couldn’t find his keys anywhere. He tried waking Anne up to see if she knew where they were, and she told him to find them himself before going back to sleep.

Finally, he decided to look in her purse, and he found the keys.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.