He Called His Wife Fat While Talking To A Coworker, And His Coworker Freaked Out

If you’re a heavy-set person, how do you feel about the word ‘fat?’ There are a lot of heavy and curvy people out there who can’t stand the word fat and see being called ‘fat’ as offensive since it has negative connotations in American culture.

However, many big people are reclaiming the word ‘fat’ and don’t think it’s a bad thing at all. They’ll go as far as confidently calling themselves fat and being okay with it.

One man’s wife confidently calls herself fat, and so does he. But when a coworker heard him refer to his wife as fat, she was horrified and accused him of being abusive. He’s 34 and is married to his 32-year-old wife, Carol.

“My wife is fat,” he explained.

“The thing is, she’s always been fat. The whole time I’ve known her. We dated when she was fat; we got married when she was fat. She knows she’s fat.”

“She’s fat, and she’s beautiful. I’m happy if she loses weight, and I’m happy if she stays where she is. I think she’s the most beautiful woman in the world.”

He works in a physically demanding field, and most of his coworkers are in great shape. One of his coworkers is a 28-year-old woman named Julia who is in great shape but is convinced that she’s overweight and insecure about her body.

The other day, he heard Julia saying she’s “too fat to be loved” and that fat people “don’t get to be loved.”

He thought he’d make Julia feel better by telling her that’s not true, that his wife is fat and he loves her.

