He Cut Hundreds Of People In Line For Food At The Airport Because He Was Late For His Flight And His Kid Needed Something To Eat, But His Wife Called It A Rude Move

This man and his wife recently had to travel internationally with their child for the holiday season. But their first flight got delayed, so they were running super late for their second flight.

In fact, their second flight was already boarding when they were still walking to the airport gate. Plus, his child– who is still very young– was freaking out because they were hungry. He claimed that he was starving, too.

“We had snacks,” he admitted, “But pretty much everything had been exhausted. And between traveling all week and security, we couldn’t get a full meal in.”

Anyway, he began looking around for options and he realized that all of the lines for food stands had “hundreds of people” on them. So, he knew that there was no possible way he’d be able to wait in line for food and make his flight.

“And the airline we were flying with didn’t have food on this four-hour flight,” he added.

That’s why he decided to get creative and approached one other traveler, who was basically the next person in line to order from a food stand. Then, he offered to pay for the traveler’s meal if they would also order something for his child.

To be clear, he didn’t ask the person to buy anything for him or his wife, just his kid.

Now, the traveler actually didn’t mind. Instead, he claimed that the person had “happily agreed” to help him out, and only five minutes later, he had both secured his kid some food and just barely made his flight.

Even though his idea worked out, though, his wife was really annoyed that he cut so many people in line. She even called it a jerk move.

