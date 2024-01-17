He Decided To Order And Eat Dinner Before His Date Could Even Arrive At The Restaurant, And The Woman He Went Out With Called Him Out For Being Rude

While some individuals are self-proclaimed “foodies” who love to try out different dishes, this guy is not one of those people. Instead, he only eats in order to feel satiated, and he doesn’t view dining out as a whole experience.

“I’ll often eat at home before dinner outings just because I don’t want to wait and rather enjoy the experience of the outing, which, for me, doesn’t involve the eating portion,” he revealed.

Well, this became an issue when he actually met a girl online, and they agreed to go out to dinner for their first date.

It all began when, on the day of their date, he and the girl decided to meet at a restaurant at 9:00 p.m. Leading up to that, he claimed to have had a very busy day, and he didn’t even get to eat lunch.

So, by the time 8:00 p.m. rolled around, he was absolutely starving. That’s why he decided to just get ready and head to the restaurant.

“I like getting to a date early so I can check out the environment, pick the best seats, and just prepare in general. So, I arrived about 45 minutes early this time,” he explained.

He was obviously still starving, though, which is why he actually decided to just start eating to “get it out of the way.”

Otherwise, he thought he would be cranky and hungry while he waited about an hour or so before he could eat with his date.

This pushed him to order some dinner, and he wound up finishing his whole meal and ordering a cocktail by the time his date was nearly at the restaurant.

