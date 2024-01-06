He Didn’t Pay For His Date’s Dinner After She Also Ordered Her Adult Son A Meal To Go, And He Basically Got Ghosted Because Of It

About a month ago, this guy decided to go out on a second date with a woman after they hit it off during their first outing.

For their first date, they had gone out to eat at a local Mexican restaurant, and he paid the tab. So, for their second date, they opted to visit a pho restaurant instead.

Toward the end of the date, though, he was a bit taken aback when she mentioned how she wanted to order a meal for her adult son. So, she placed the order with their waiter, and when the bill came, it totaled about $50.

“I didn’t say anything about her son’s bowl, as I felt the situation to be a bit awkward,” he recalled.

That’s why he just grabbed his credit card and went to pay for their dinner anyway.

Well, the woman then reached out and stopped him– claiming that she couldn’t let him just pay for her son’s food. Then, she actually grabbed the check from him.

And after that, he was under the impression that she just wanted to split the bill with him.

“So I gave her a $20 bill to cover my $15 plus tip, and she said nothing at all to me,” he explained.

Yet, following the date, he realized that their text conversations had come to a screeching halt. All of a sudden, the woman just started sending him sporadic, short replies every now and then.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.