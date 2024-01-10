He Didn’t Tell His Ex-Girlfriend That He Got Engaged And His New Fiancée Moved In With Him, And His Ex Is Furious That He Moved On So Fast

Fifteen years ago, when this man was 25, the love of his life, Heather, was involved in a car accident and passed away. She was 25-years-old. Understandably, he was completely heartbroken.

Throughout the first five years of his grief journey after this tragic loss, he struggled with his mental health and didn’t cope in constructive ways.

He worked a lot, drank too much, and hooked up with a lot of women. Looking back, he wishes he hadn’t behaved the way he did in the past.

Eventually, he started going to therapy and working on himself. He quit drinking alcohol and began seeing his family and friends again because he hadn’t been getting together with them as often.

Then, he began dating once more, but this time, he took it seriously and was no longer just looking for hookups.

Five years ago, when he was 35, he met a 25-year-old who stood out. Usually, she wasn’t the type of person he would be interested in dating.

The first concern he had was their ten-year age gap. Plus, she was a waitress at the time, and he has no issues with anyone working service jobs, and he was a waiter during college.

However, she wasn’t in school, so she was waitressing full-time. Since she was attractive, it helped her get great tips.

“I was a regular at the restaurant where she worked. About two years later, she asked me why I never hit on her like all the other guys,” he said.

