He Discovered His Fiancée Sent Steamy Photos To Another Guy, And Now He Wants Revenge

This 31-year-old man and his 31-year-old fiancée have a 4-year-old son together, and recently, his fiancée has said that she wants their son to lay down in their bed with her at night, as she’s feeling really lonely.

He understands why she’s lonely; they work different hours, so they don’t go to sleep at the same time at all.

He said this was fine, and one night when he came home after completing a really tiring shift, he went over to the phone charger to plug his son’s phone in and noticed his fiancée’s phone was plugged into it already.

As he went to pick it up, he saw a message from a guy pop up on his fiancée’s phone. This man wasn’t anyone he knew of, so curiosity got the best of him, and he opened up the messages.

Sadly, he saw things that made his head spin as he began to read through the exchange between this man and his fiancée.

His fiancée had sent a bunch of steamy texts to this other man, along with steamy photos of herself as well. His fiancée had even messaged this guy right after they had been physical, which hurt even worse.

It broke his heart to see all of this, as he never dreamed his fiancée could cheat on him, but here was the proof.

“I already struggle with feeling wanted by anyone,” he explained. “I’ve been passed up for a promotion at work.”

“My stepkids don’t call me dad even though I spent half their life raising them (more time than their bio dad has ever put any effort in).”

