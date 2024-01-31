He Exposed His Wife For Having An Affair With Her Boss For A Year And Turned Both Of Their Teenage Kids Against Her

This man and his wife have been married for almost 15 years, and they have two teenage children, who are 16 and 15-years-old. Two weeks ago, he learned that for about a year, his wife had been engaged in an affair with her boss.

“When confronted about it, she told me it’s true, and she doesn’t love me anymore. When I asked why, she didn’t tell me she was unhappy. She just shrugged her shoulders,” he said.

After seeing how apathetic his wife was, she no longer seemed like a person worth fighting to stay married to. So, in a state of relative calm, he began to pack a bag. Once he was finished packing, he asked his children if he could have a chat with them.

They could tell that something was happening, and when they asked what was going on, he bluntly explained that their mom had been cheating on him with his boss for a year.

“I told them she doesn’t love me anymore. My kids started crying and turned on their mother, and she got angry that I ‘made her the villain.’ My kids then said they wanted to go with me, and I, full of spite, told them that I didn’t blame them,” he explained.

However, he told his children that he was afraid their mother would lash out against him and make up a story about kidnapping them and forcing them to come with him against their will. In his view, she was capable of something evil. He gave his children kisses as he left, assuring them that he’d be seeing them before they knew it.

Not long after he left, he was bombarded with text messages and calls from friends and family members, telling him that it was unnecessary for him to tell his children that his wife might make up a story that they were kidnapped if they came with him.

In their view, it wasn’t fair for him to try to persuade the children to take his side in the situation, telling him that he needed to go home and work things out with her.

“The truth is, I want them to turn on her. I put every ounce of effort and love into this marriage, and never once was there a big fight, falling out, complaints about things being difficult, nothing. She just cheated and shrugged her shoulders when I asked why,” he shared.

