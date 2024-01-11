He Finally Told His Fiancée To Stop Calling Him By Her Late Husband’s Name, But She Claimed It Was An Accident And Admitted That She’ll Always Love Her Late Husband

This man is 34-years-old, and his fiancée, named Mon, is 31. They’ve been in a relationship for about four years, and he popped the big question about one year ago.

Right now, his fiancée is also four months pregnant with their very first baby, and he is over the moon about their future together.

“She is a sweetheart; we get along very well, and I can see myself with her for a long time,” he said.

However, his fiancée has been married once before. Her previous marriage lasted six years, and her late husband was named Kyle.

Tragically, Kyle passed away in a car accident a few years ago. Then, following the loss, he and Mon met, and the rest of their relationship was history.

So, while his relationship with Mon has been wonderful, he has one main problem: apparently, his fiancée often accidentally calls him by her late husband’s name!

For instance, she will randomly ask him things such as, “How was your day, Kyle?” or even, “Can you grab that for me, Kyle?”

Now, he claimed to be almost positive that his fiancée had just done it by accident. She also always corrects herself after using the name “Kyle” and apologizes to him afterward.

“But it still makes me uncomfortable,” he admitted.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.