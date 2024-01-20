He Finally Told His Wife To Stop Treating Their Dog Like A Baby And Start Caring For Their Real Son Instead

This man and his wife didn’t mean to have a child. However, his wife got pregnant anyway, and nine months ago, they welcomed their baby son into the world.

In addition to the three of them, they also have a Shih Tzu that is 3-years-old. And apparently, his wife absolutely adores the pup.

However, he’s begun to have a major issue with how his wife treats the dog versus their own son. According to him, it seems as though his wife is actually more attached to their four-legged friend than their actual baby.

“She prefers spending more time playing, feeding, and pampering the dog than caring for our child,” he revealed.

On top of that, his wife even refers to their pup as her “first child.”

So, while his wife spends her time buying new toys and even clothing for their pet, he is the only one buying the necessary items for their son.

Plus, his wife never fails to show the dog plenty of attention and affection. Yet, she doesn’t seem interested whatsoever in talking to their son, hugging him, praising his milestones, or encouraging him to develop, learn, and grow.

Watching this happen has obviously been very concerning for him, too. That’s why he has tried talking to his wife about the issue on numerous occasions. But every single time, she just became super defensive.

“And I’m getting tired of this situation,” he admitted.

