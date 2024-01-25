He Found Mysterious Lingerie In His Wife’s Wardrobe, And It Turns Out She Bought It For Another Man She Was Texting On Their Wedding Night

For the last seven years, this 25-year-old guy and his 29-year-old wife have been in a relationship, and six months ago, they finally got married.

Now, his wife is not into lingerie at all. In fact, she’s completely against it and claims to not see the point in it.

His wife also thinks it’s an utter waste of money to purchase anything lacey like that. He has tried to buy her some nice items in the past, and she has thrown them all away.

“A few months ago, I was putting away some laundry and found a lace lingerie set I’d never seen before,” he explained.

“When I realized what it was, I started having a panic attack and have since been trying to come up with reasonable explanations as to why she would have it.”

“I waited a few months in case she bought it to surprise me, but she never did; I checked her wardrobe again recently, and it wasn’t there anymore.”

He drove himself nuts imagining his wife found another man, but he had no evidence to confront her with, except for the disappearing lingerie.

Two nights ago, he was done letting his imagination run wild and did something about it. Namely, he went through his wife’s phone to see what she was up to.

Sadly, he found some spicy messages and photos his wife sent to another man, and in one of those photos, she was wearing the mysterious lingerie he had found in her wardrobe months ago.

