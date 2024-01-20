He Found Out His Wife’s Been Having An Emotional Affair With A Speaker She Met At A Work Conference, But His Wife Blamed Him For Creating This Mess By Being “Too Restricting”

This 39-year-old man recently learned that his wife, 40, has been engaging in an emotional affair after 14 years of marriage. The affair began three months ago when his wife went to a conference for work in their state’s capitol.

The conference was pretty large, with attendees coming both from their home state and abroad. It was the type of conference where a lot of people staying overnight in hotels drank, partied, and networked with others, and others were hopefully hoping to hook up.

He was thrilled that his wife had the opportunity to go to this conference. It was a great way for her to advance in her career and network with others.

Plus, he knew that she would be passionate and happy to hear the topics that speakers would be presenting.

For each day of the conference, his wife took the train into the city while he took care of their three children (they have a 9, 7, and 1-year-old), and he picked her up from the train station at the end of each day when the events at the conference were over.

One of the speakers who flew to the city from Germany for the conference was a man named Dave. Immediately, Dave was interested in his wife when he met her.

He understood why since his wife is gorgeous, hilarious, sweet, and incredibly smart. When the conference was drawing to a close, Dave wanted to be able to stay in touch with his wife.

So, she and Dave exchanged contact information, and Dave reached out to her on WhatsApp. Throughout his marriage with his wife, they have always been open and honest with each other about who their friends are, and they are even more clear when their friends happen to be of the opposite gender.

“We have clear, agreed-on boundaries. My wife initially assumed the friendship was work-related, but Dave quickly stopped messaging about work and focused on his personal life: his family history, his sporting interests, his personal health, his frustrations with his wife (he’s married with two kids), and he started flirting with my wife,” he said.

