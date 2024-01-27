He Found Out The Woman He’s Been Seeing Is A Mom, But He’s Not Interested In “Playing Daddy” Or Bonding With Her Daughter

This man has been dating a woman for nearly two months and keeping things casual between them. One night, while at a bar, his friend introduced them to each other. Roughly twice a week, they got together at night to sleep together. After the first time they hooked up, they talked about their intentions going forward.

“I told her that I got out of a six-year relationship recently and that I wasn’t looking for anything serious. She told me she got divorced recently, and she’s not looking for anything serious, either,” he said.

Both of them came to an agreement that they wanted to keep their relationship to only hooking up and nothing more than that. During their fourth night together, she informed him that she had a 3-year-old daughter.

He was stunned by this information because she never gave off the vibe that she was a mother. She has full custody of her daughter and drops her off with her parents sometimes so that she can do her own thing.

“She would show me pictures and videos of her daughter, and she is a really cute baby, so I played along, but I didn’t want anything to do with her kid,” he explained.

Yesterday, she invited him to her house, so he agreed to meet up. When he arrived, she opened the door, and he asked if her daughter was staying at her parents’ place. She told him that her daughter was at the house with her and was in the living room.

He was shocked by this and questioned why she asked him to get together when her daughter was with her. In response, she told him that since they’d been hanging out for a couple of months, it felt like the right time for him and her daughter to be introduced, and she asked if he agreed.

“I said, ‘No, I don’t necessarily want to meet your baby. Don’t get me wrong, she’s gorgeous, but I don’t want to ‘play daddy.’ She said, ‘Aw, come on! Don’t be shy! I said, ‘I’m not shy. I don’t think it’s a good idea,'” he shared.

Then, he reminded her that they were only sleeping together and weren’t in a relationship, and he asked her if she allowed her daughter to meet every man she was hooking up with.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.