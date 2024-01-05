He Ghosted A Good Female Friend After She Kept Messaging Him Late At Night About Her Problems, Which Made His Wife Uncomfortable

A while ago, this 40-year-old man ended his friendship with A, who is also 40. He and A met in college and had been friends for nearly 16 years.

While in college, the two of them were a part of the same group of friends, and after graduation, they happened to move to the same city for work.

Coincidentally, he and A moved into apartments near one another, and they frequently spent time together. They grocery-shopped together, went over to one another’s apartments, and went out to dinner together.

“One day, A told me she loved spending time with me and that maybe we should officially date. I told her that I liked her as a friend, too, but we were very different people, and I did not think of her in that way,” he said.

“She told me that since we already spent so much time together, she just assumed I was interested in her, and hence she asked me.”

During this conversation, which occurred 13 years ago, A agreed that they were very different and never had this conversation again. They were able to stay friends without their dynamic changing or having any awkwardness between them.

A year after this discussion with A, he met the woman he would end up marrying. From the start of the new relationship, he was the happiest he’d ever been.

During his first date with his now-wife, he thought about how this was the type of person with whom he envisioned himself spending the rest of his life.

His wife is intelligent and considerate, and he feels so grateful that he met her. Eleven years ago, he and his wife got married, and they have a son together.

