He Got His Teen Daughter The Lingerie She Asked For, And Now His Ex Is Furious

Have you ever been judged for a holiday gift you’ve given someone?

One man got his daughter the clothing she asked for on her Christmas list, which included an underwear set. His wife later scolded him for inappropriately buying his daughter “lingerie.”

He’s 31 and became a dad when he was only 16-years-old. When his daughter was first born, his girlfriend’s parents didn’t let him see the baby because they were religious, and he wasn’t.

His girlfriend’s parents also made him and his girlfriend break up. So, he finished high school and studied abroad for a few years, only able to see his daughter two to three times a year.

A few years ago, he moved back to his home country, and his ex finally started letting him spend more time with his daughter, who’s 15. Now, he gets to spend one weekend a month with her.

“For the past few years, I’ve been giving my daughter money for Christmas,” he explained.

“But this year, she told me she didn’t want money. So, I asked my ex for suggestions regarding [her] present, and she told me to just get her [some] clothes that she wants.”

Two weeks before Christmas, he asked his daughter what clothes she would like, and she sent him the link to a wish list she had made.

He went ahead and ordered everything that was on his daughter’s wish list, wanting to make her happy. There was a nice underwear set on that list, but he didn’t think anything of it.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.