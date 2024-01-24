He Got Hit On By A Patient At Work And Told His Girlfriend About It, But She Said She Was “Surprised” That Other Women Found Him Attractive

Recently, this man’s girlfriend took a trip several states away to see her family and celebrate her sister’s birthday. They’ve been dating for a year, and since the trip was planned so spur-of-the-moment, he couldn’t get time off from work to go with her.

He’s a medical provider, so while his girlfriend was away, he was working as usual. Yesterday afternoon, she texted him to ask how his workday was going, so he started explaining a hilarious situation involving one of his patients.

“A very old patient with dementia had been aggressively flirting with me and then told her granddaughter to get my number,” he said.

Later, the patient’s granddaughter obliged her grandmother and asked him if he could provide his phone number, but he kindly refused to do so.

When he told his girlfriend about this situation, he thought it was just a goofy scenario illustrating the crazy things that occasionally happen in the medical field.

“My girlfriend responded, saying, ‘I’m surprised other women find you attractive. I thought it was just me.’ Thinking she was joking, I said, ‘Ouch?'” he explained.

She texted back, clarifying that she didn’t feel like he was hideous or anything, but she hadn’t ever given any thought to whether other women would find him attractive or not.

He was baffled and shocked that she wasn’t kidding. He expressed to her that what she said was a bit degrading, and he couldn’t help but feel like she was taking him for granted and belittling him.

His girlfriend apologized and said she hadn’t intended to hurt his feelings, adding that since she felt like he was the right man for her, she naturally believed that she was the only woman who would think he was good-looking.

