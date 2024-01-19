He Hired A Private Investigator To Find His Estranged Daughter, And He Wants To Leave Her A Note Explaining Everything

This 65-year-old man has a 36-year-old daughter whom he is estranged from, and it is entirely on him that they do not have any kind of relationship.

He admits that it is squarely his fault, and he says that his daughter’s mom is a total narcissist and the reason for driving a wedge between him and his daughter, interestingly enough.

His wife, whom he recently got divorced from, made him think that his daughter was the issue in his life.

It’s taken him until now to realize this was never true and that his daughter wasn’t a problem in the least; his now ex-wife was.

He would just go along with whatever his ex-wife said and told him in order to not make waves with her, but he finally told her to take a hike.

He honestly handled being estranged from his daughter in an awful way, and over the years, he tried to bully his daughter into re-entering their family.

He claims he did this in order to get his ex-wife to leave him alone, as he could not put up with her behavior, let alone stand up to her.

But then, he had to stop trying to connect with his daughter, as she hired an attorney to send him a cease and desist letter three years ago.

Now that he feels enough time has elapsed between such an inflammatory situation, he can see things for what they are (and were back then).

