He Hosted A Game Night, And His Friends Got Wasted Within 30 Minutes, So He Admitted That He Hated When They Got So Drunk And Left

This guy recently decided to host a “family game night” on Discord and invited all of his close friends. But, after joining the call, all of his friends decided that they wanted to play a drinking game and got absolutely obliterated.

He, on the other hand, isn’t able to drink due to some issues with his liver. So, he wound up being the only sober one in the group only 30 minutes after the party started.

“And I hate being the only sober friend because I end up feeling like a babysitter surrounded by children,” he said.

That’s why he ultimately decided to just “call out” and leave the game night early. However, all of his friends wouldn’t stop demanding to know why he bowed out so soon.

This eventually pushed him to admit that he simply didn’t enjoy alcohol, and he tried to explain his reasoning as to why. To his surprise, though, everyone just became really angry at him.

They kept claiming that they were all adults who “didn’t need a babysitter.” Plus, even after he tried to explain that it wasn’t just that, and he also didn’t like drinking because of some family problems, his friends still didn’t understand.

“You are just projecting your trauma onto us,” his friends told him.

This really didn’t sit well with him, either, and ever since the game night went wrong, he hasn’t been able to stop thinking about what everyone said.

He realizes that there is a major difference between being just a bit tipsy and actually being drunk.

