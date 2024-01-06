He Intends To Get A Prenup When He Eventually Gets Engaged Because His Girlfriend Has Cheated Twice Before, And He Earns More Money Than Her, But She Thinks That He’s Already Planning On The Downfall Of Their Relationship

This 27-year-old guy and his girlfriend, who is 26, have been dating for four years. He claims to really love his girlfriend, and she currently lives with him in a home that he owns.

Yet, over the course of their relationship, his girlfriend has cheated on him twice– that he knows of. Still, he’s been willing to look past those instances since he and his girlfriend haven’t had any problems in a long time.

In terms of their financial situation, he has a “decent” job right now, where he earns about $62,000 plus benefits. There’s also room for him to get promoted from his current position.

His girlfriend, on the other hand, currently works part-time in two different jobs– earning around $38,000 per year.

“With no willingness to improve her credentials or position,” he added.

Anyway, just the other night, his girlfriend started talking about a friend of hers who was the “breadwinner” in their relationship. And after his girlfriend’s friend got married, they got divorced within just one year.

So now, his girlfriend’s friend has been left paying alimony to their ex-husband, even though they got cheated on.

After hearing about this sad turn of events in his girlfriend’s friend’s relationship, he just laughed and claimed that’s exactly why he would want a prenuptial agreement before tying the knot.

“So God forbid if anything ever went south, I would not lose all I have ever worked for,” he reasoned.

