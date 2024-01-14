He Just Found Out That His Parents Harassed His Late Wife About Writing “Dying Wish” Letters To His Kids While She Was Terminally Ill, Wanting Her To Tell The Kids To Encourage Him To Remarry After She Passed Away

Can you imagine harassing a terminally ill person into writing letters with false ‘dying wishes’ laid out in them?

One man is reeling after finding out his parents had been harassing his late wife before she died of cancer, trying to get her to write letters to his children stating that her dying wish was for them to encourage him to remarry after she was gone.

He’s 28 and has three children, ages 10 to six-years-old, with his late wife, Amy. Two years ago, Amy passed away from cancer after being sick for a little over a year. It was a tragic experience, yet her death seemed to be peaceful.

However, he recently learned some news about Amy’s final days from her twin sister that infuriated him.

“Per Amy’s diary she kept before she died, my parents had requested that she write letters to our kids, telling them she wanted them to have another mom someday soon and that she wanted them to promise to have their hearts and minds open to that [idea],” he said.

“They also wanted her to tell the kids to ask me for a new mom within a few months of her death. She was supposed to tell them it was her dying wish.”

According to Amy’s diary entries, Amy told his parents she had already written letters and recorded videos for their children and refused to say anything along those lines.

Any time Amy was alone with his parents in her final days, they’d harass her to get her to write those letters and made her miserable. Whenever Amy refused, they accused her of being a terrible mother and selfish woman who wouldn’t let her husband move on.

When he read the pages of the diary himself, he was crushed and extremely angry with his parents. One day, he texted them that he knew what they had done to Amy and told them they weren’t allowed near him or his kids.

