He Kept Making Jokes About His Pregnant Wife’s Weight Gain, And She Finally Got Sick Of It

This man’s wife is currently six months pregnant, and they are both super excited to welcome their baby into the world.

According to him, he and his wife have a wonderful marriage, and they are always joking around and teasing each other.

Sometimes, his wife jokes about his weight, which he is actually fine with– admitting that he’s a “pretty chubby guy.” And ever since his wife’s gotten pregnant, he likes to tease her back, claiming that she’s “catching up” to his weight.

“Although the pregnancy hasn’t been difficult, she has gained quite a bit of weight, and her belly is definitely much bigger than just ‘six months,'” he said.

So, more recently, he’s been poking fun about his wife’s pregnancy weight gain– telling her that she’s growing so rapidly that she might actually “explode” soon.

Just last night, for instance, while his wife was enjoying a slice of cake, he decided to make a similar joke.

“Careful, you don’t want to explode, do you?” he asked her.

Now, he claimed that his wife chuckled at his joke at the time. However, later on that same night, he randomly woke up to go to the bathroom in the middle of the night and “caught” his wife eating a bag of chips in their living room.

For whatever reason, he thought it would be a good idea to make another joke about his wife’s weight and eating habits.

