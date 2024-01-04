He Kicked His Girlfriend’s Younger Brother Out For Disrupting The Peace In Their Home, But His Girlfriend Thinks He Seriously Overreacted

This 35-year-old guy and his girlfriend, Lisa, have been dating for around two years and live together.

They are both currently employed full-time, but he actually works in IT– which is why he usually works longer hours and is sometimes forced to work on the weekends.

Lisa also has a younger brother who is attending college right now, and a few months ago, her brother needed a place to stay while completing his internship. So, he and his girlfriend agreed to let her brother move in for a little while.

“It seemed like a good idea at the time– family helping family, right? However, it’s been challenging,” he admitted.

Apparently, Lisa’s younger brother is not very clean and often invites friends over to their house, which messed up both his and Lisa’s daily routine.

He has tried to talk to Lisa about the issue, too, and she agreed that her brother was a problem. However, she was reluctant to bring anything up to her brother since she didn’t want to put a strain on their relationship.

This is a big problem for him since he feels like his home is no longer his “sanctuary.” And just last week, after he had a really stressful and long day at work, he hit his breaking point.

It all began when he returned home and realized that Lisa’s younger brother had invited some friends over. They were all just hanging out in the living room, being pretty loud, and it sent him over the edge.

At that point, he finally lost his temper and told Lisa’s brother, as well as his friends, to get out of the house.

