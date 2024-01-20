He Left A Bar And Went Home After His Date Was Late, But Then She Called Him And Accused Him Of “Keeping Score” For Not Wanting To Meet Up At The Bar Again Later That Same Night

This guy recently asked a woman out on a date, and they decided to meet up at a bar close to his office at 8:00 p.m. the other evening.

So, after work, he headed to the bar, and he arrived 10 minutes early at 7:50 p.m. He went ahead and got a table for two; then he waited for his date to arrive.

Well, at 8:05 p.m., he shot the woman a text– asking her where she was. Later, after 10 more minutes went by, he decided to give her a call, and she never picked up.

That’s why, by the time he realized it was 8:20 p.m. and the woman was already 20 minutes late, he decided to ditch the date and begin walking home.

“My apartment was around a 10-minute walk from the bar,” he detailed.

Upon getting home, he just poured himself some wine and started relaxing on the couch. But then, he finally heard back from the woman– who claimed that she was at the bar.

Now, this was around 8:40 p.m., meaning she was a whole 40 minutes late. So, he asked her where she had been the entire time since he had tried calling and texting her multiple times.

At that point, his date claimed that she was forced to stay late at work due to an emergency meeting. He was understanding of that, too, and told her that they could just meet up later in the week.

The woman still proceeded to ask him where he was, though, and when she found out that he was at his house– which was only 10 minutes away from the bar– she wanted him to swing by again that same evening.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.