He Left His Girlfriend Stranded On Vacation After He Found Out She Was Cheating, And Now She’s Threatening Legal Action

Has your partner ever made you so angry that you just had to get up and leave them somewhere?

One man was on a road trip with his girlfriend when he found out she was cheating on him, so he left her in their hotel and drove away. Now, his girlfriend is threatening to sue him.

He and his girlfriend were together for five years and met while in middle school in Michigan. His girlfriend had just moved there from Tennessee, and he immediately fell for her accent. They attended the same college after graduating from middle school and high school.

Earlier this month, they decided to go on a road trip and drive from Michigan to Tennessee so his girlfriend could show him around.

They planned their trip for January 2nd to the 7th, as their classes started again on the 10th. They drove in his car, and he paid for gas.

“We were having a great time,” he recalled.

“We visited a bunch of the awesome sites in Tennessee, and she showed me the town her family lived in before she moved. We were staying in a hotel on the 5th, and while she was sleeping, I noticed some guy kept Snapchat-ing her.”

He had a bad feeling about the guy on the other side of the screen, so he took his girlfriend’s phone and responded to the messages as if he were her. The guy said he was thinking about her and asked when she would return to town.

From his girlfriend’s account, he responded she’d be back on January 10th and asked what the guy would want to do.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.