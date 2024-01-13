He Lost It And Told His Wife That He’s Leaving Her After She Suggested The Idea Of An Open Marriage

Just the other day, this guy’s wife approached him with a shocking idea: she wanted to open up their marriage.

At first, he genuinely thought that she was just joking, and he humored her for a little while. But then, he realized that his wife was being dead serious, and it sent him over the edge.

He asked his wife whether she was seriously asking him if he would be alright with her hooking up with other men.

“She started talking about [stuff] she read on blogs and books she has ordered, blah blah blah. I barely registered any of it,” he recalled.

“I sat there in silence watching her talk in excitement about it like she had discovered gravity or something.”

Then, shortly afterward, he really lost his patience and told his wife to “shut up” and listen to him very carefully. He claimed that the minute she hooked up with another guy, she would become “too disgusting” to even be in the same room as him.

At that point, his wife’s face turned extremely pale, but he just went to their bedroom and locked the door. He also took some medicine to calm him down before falling asleep, and he doesn’t remember anything else from that evening.

When he woke up the following morning, everything felt normal for a brief second before he remembered what his wife had asked him the night before. He was forced to climb out of bed and try to keep his calm as he emerged from his bedroom.

Upon entering the living room, he found his wife with swollen eyes– as though she had been crying all night. Then, she apparently tried to backtrack on her request for an open marriage.

