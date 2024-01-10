He Made Plans To Go Hiking With A Female Friend, But His Girlfriend Thinks It’s Disrespectful And Wants Him To Cancel

This man and his girlfriend have a few passions in common, but they also have their own hobbies that they don’t share. He enjoys being outside, walking, and hiking out in nature.

They live in the United Kingdom, in an area where they aren’t blessed with a lot of cool places for walking or hiking, so whenever he is somewhere with good walking areas, he likes to take advantage of the chance.

His girlfriend doesn’t like going on walks or hikes, so they don’t do this together. Understandably, it’s a bit dull when he tries going on hikes by himself. While in college, he was a part of hiking groups, but since he graduated and moved back to his hometown, there aren’t any groups like this nearby.

A while ago, he and his girlfriend went out for drinks with one of their mutual friends. He was introduced to this friend by his girlfriend, but as time went on, he became good friends with her, too.

“We were talking about the area, and our friend mentioned a nice place she likes to go hiking nearby. My girlfriend mentioned that it’s something I would enjoy but that it’s not for her, so I never have anyone to go with,” he said.

During the conversation, he said he’d love to be able to see this particular hiking spot sometime, and their friend said that she was going to be hiking there next weekend if he wanted to come with her. She then said to his girlfriend that she was also definitely welcome to come along, too.

“I accepted the invitation, and my girlfriend declined it. When we got home, my girlfriend was annoyed and said I should have declined the invite,” he explained.

He questioned why he should have done this, and she told him that she thought it was strange that he was going to be hiking with another woman when he had a girlfriend.

In response, he said that she had been invited to come with, so it wasn’t as if they had planned to be by themselves from the very start.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.