He Never Told His Girlfriend He Can’t Have Children, And Now She’s Upset To Find This Out, Because She Suddenly Wants To Be A Mom

Eleven years ago, this 30-year-old guy welcomed his son into the world. Although his son was not planned at all, he and his son’s mom decided to get married and make a go of being parents together.

Five years after they had their son, they tried to have another child, but they never had any luck with that.

After visiting a doctor, they found out that his son was basically a miracle due to his physical limitations.

He tried a couple of treatments in an effort to increase their chances of having another child, but it never worked out. He just can’t have children.

As the years wore on, his wife met someone new and grew bored of him. So, she left, and he had to battle her in court for two years to get shared custody of their son.

He has a new 29-year-old girlfriend, whom he met at a party two years ago, and when he introduced his girlfriend to his son, he was thrilled to discover that she was wonderful with him.

“Right at the start, she told me that she would never want any kids of her own, nothing against kids but never would like to have one herself, so I should take that into consideration, and I told her that it’s not like I want to have any more kids,” he explained.

Back then, he never thought to mention to his girlfriend that he’s incapable of having children, and the conversation never did come up.

Now, he lives with his girlfriend, and suddenly, she said to him that she wants to be a mom. He was shocked when his girlfriend revealed this to him, given the fact that she always maintained she never wanted children.

