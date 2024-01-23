He Prioritizes Going To The Gym Every Day Even Though He Has Two Young Kids At Home, And His Wife Is Sick Of It

When you have a baby, your entire routine changes and you often have to make sacrifices.

One man has been making his wife angry because he prioritizes going to the gym after work every day, even though they have a toddler and a three-month-old baby.

He and his wife are both 30 and have been very busy with their two kids. He works a full-time job while his wife stays home with their kids and works a part-time remote job.

He believes he and his wife split their household and parental responsibilities equally. Their housework gets divided based on who is watching the kids. For instance, if his wife is with the kids, he cooks and cleans.

When their baby wakes up at night for feedings, he waits until his wife is done feeding the baby and does the burping and crib transfer. While they have a pretty set routine, he still does something daily that upsets his wife.

“Ever since having our first child, it has been a continuously sore subject that I still go to the gym multiple times a week when I could be at home instead,” he explained.

“I usually go to the gym in the afternoon after work. On the weekends, I only go when the kids are napping. Sometimes, I’m even just trying to use our stationary bike inside the house, which provokes the same angry or passive-aggressive response.”

When he tells his wife he’s going to work out, she’ll mention a chore she was going to ask him to do or tells him it “must be nice” to be able to have time to work out in the evening.

He doesn’t have time to work out early in the morning before work, as that’s usually the only part of the day where he can be extra hands-on while the kids are awake.

