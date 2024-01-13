He Said His Cousin Was Just Fat And Ugly After She Kept Calling Him A Bad Photographer During A Photo Shoot

This 19-year-old enjoys doing photography in his spare time and taking portraits of people to make some extra money.

He’s currently in college, and he was recently home for the holidays. His aunt, uncle, and 16-year-old cousin were visiting them to celebrate Christmas.

“My mom mentioned to them that I do photography, and they asked if I could do some free portraits of them. I agreed,” he said.

When he took portraits of his aunt and uncle, they loved the photos, but his cousin was a completely different story, and her photoshoot didn’t go smoothly.

“My cousin kept complaining about how hers made her look fat and ugly, and so, obviously, I was doing a bad job. To be blunt, she is fat and ugly. I’m a photographer, not a magician, so even though I know how to utilize angles and lighting, that won’t radically change her appearance,” he explained.

He added that while he could do everything possible to make the portraits look fantastic, they wouldn’t transform his cousin into a beautiful girl.

But he tried to make her feel better by agreeing to take her photos again. However, she continued insulting him and told him he was an awful photographer.

Eventually, he accepted the fact that no matter what he did, his cousin would never be happy with the photos.

So, he ended their session and said that she was welcome to feel whatever she felt about the portraits, whether her opinion was positive or negative.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.