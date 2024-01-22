He Spent The Night With A Girl He Took Out On A Date, And She Turned Out To Be The Girl He Was Interviewing At His Work The Next Day

A 27-year-old man who goes by the handle @rock.candee on TikTok is telling about the time that the girl he hooked up with the previous night turned out to be the person he was interviewing at his work the next day.

Several years ago, he matched with a girl on Tinder. They met up for a date, and the date went really well. At the end of the night, he told her he had to get up for work at eight in the morning the next day and didn’t want to be out too late.

She informed him that she had an interview tomorrow at the same time and suggested that he go back to her place with her to spend the night. Then, they could leave together in the morning and go their separate ways.

So, he followed her back to her apartment, and they hung out for a bit. They ended up sleeping together, and in the morning, they woke up and left her apartment.

The drive to work from her place was around 20 minutes. About 15 minutes into the drive, he looked into his rearview mirror and noticed that she was still behind him.

At first, he wondered if she was creepily following him to his job, but then, he realized that her interview must’ve been at his workplace. He was also one of the staff members who would have to be present during her interview.

When they both reached the parking lot, he walked over to her and asked how she wanted to approach the situation.

They decided to pretend like they didn’t know each other. His manager, boss, and he sat in on her interview, and she shook each of their hands as if it were her first time meeting all of them.

As she described her educational background and achievements, all he could think about was the night they spent together and the deeds that were done during that time.

