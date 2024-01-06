He Started Preparing Special Dishes For His Female Friend During Dinner Parties, But His Girlfriend Freaked And Called Him Out For “Prioritizing” Another Woman Over Her

Have you ever dated someone who would get jealous if you did anything remotely kind for someone of the opposite gender?

One man has been making special vegetarian dinners for one of his friends, who happens to be a girl, during dinner parties. Once his girlfriend found out about this, she became super angry and possessive.

He’s 27 and has been dating his 26-year-old girlfriend for a year. Things have been going well. Or, they had been until recently.

He has a group of close friends and enjoys inviting them over for dinner. One of those friends is Rhea, whom he’s known since college. Rhea is a vegetarian and has been for years. Every time he hosts a dinner party, Rhea will ask him if she should bring her own food or if he has something planned for her to eat.

He likes to make an effort and make something for Rhea, even if it’s different from what everyone else is eating because he wants to be a good host and wants her to feel included.

This year, for Thanksgiving, one of his friends had everyone over for dinner, including him, his girlfriend, and Rhea.

“Rhea brought a dish that everyone liked, and the host said she didn’t have to, as she cooked for her as well,” he recalled.

“My girlfriend said that [Rhea] never brought a dish over to my place. Rhea told her that I already do my best to accommodate [her].”

When his girlfriend realized he had been making special dishes for Rhea, she became very angry and left the dinner table. He went after her, and when he found her, she started screaming at him for not telling her he had been doing that. However, he remembers telling his girlfriend about Rhea’s meals several times.

