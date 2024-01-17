He Stopped Financially Supporting His Mom After She Offered To Take Him Out To A Nice Steakhouse And Planned A Dinner With 20 People, Yet Still Tried To Stick Him With The $4,000 Bill

If you’ve ever had to help out your family financially, chances are, people got so comfortable with you paying for things that they may have tried to take advantage of you.

One man was furious after his family, who he often has to help financially, said they wanted to take him to a nice steakhouse and expected him to pay the massive bill.

He is the most successful member of his family and has had to help out his relatives several times with their financial troubles. Because he has a busy job that pays well, he’s bought his mom two cars and has paid for home renovations, family vacations, and school tuition for several relatives.

Because he had a pleasant childhood, he never minded helping his family occasionally. However, he’s recently felt like they’re taking advantage of him, and a recent incident was the last straw.

He travels internationally for work, and whenever he is home, he does something with his family so they can have a nice visit.

“I was coming back into town for the holidays but couldn’t stay long this time,” he recalled.

“My mom said everyone wanted to see me and planned a dinner. After I got into town, I [got] a text from my mom a few hours earlier to meet at a really high-end steakhouse. I was a bit uneasy about it because I always initiated more expensive meals but rolled with it. I showed up to the restaurant to find a huge party.”

Not only was his immediate family at the steakhouse, but so were his cousins, some of their friends, and even a few neighbors. He estimated around 20 people were sitting at the steakhouse.

He didn’t think much of the large crowd, assuming that everyone would split the dinner bill, so he went ahead and ordered his meal. At one point, his grandmother’s neighbor proposed a toast, and she thanked him for being so generous in taking everyone out to dinner.

