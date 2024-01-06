He Told His Wife To Stop Comparing Herself To Her Sister And Admitted It Was Really Annoying, But She Just Called Him Out For Being Insensitive

This 34-year-old guy has been married to his wife, who is 32, for about 10 years. He’s an engineer, and his wife is a math teacher. She’s also currently seven weeks pregnant with their first baby.

But his wife has a 30-year-old sister who is a lawyer. His sister-in-law is also married to a lawyer and already has two children. So, for the longest time, his wife has always felt like she was inferior to her sister.

Apparently, his wife believes that her sister is smarter, more attractive, and generally just happier in life than her.

“And my wife constantly asks me if I find her sister more attractive or if I’d rather be with her sister,” he revealed.

“This annoys me greatly because I love my wife, and I have no interest in her sister.”

He always tells his wife that he’s really happy to be with her, too. Yet, she never believes him anyway.

That’s why he’s encouraged her to see a therapist to work on her low self-esteem, but she just refuses to do that and claims that therapy is only for “crazy people.”

However, at a family dinner with his in-laws recently, he finally reached his breaking point.

It all began when he and his wife went to dinner at his mother-in-law and father-in-law’s house. His wife’s sister and her husband were there, too.

