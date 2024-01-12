He Took A Video Of An Obnoxious Teenager, Then Sent The Video To The Teen’s Mom, But His Wife Thinks He Traumatized The Kid

This man never really goes to fast food places. However, he recently decided to dine at a particular fast food joint, and it was a very chaotic experience.

Apparently, the place he visited was teeming with teenagers between the ages of 15 and 16. He also claimed that all of them were causing mayhem in the dining room.

“They were particularly obnoxious, running up behind elderly customers, screaming, ‘I have a knife!’ and thoroughly terrorizing everyone,” he recalled.

He quickly got fed up with the bad behavior, too, and eventually, he decided to handle the disruptive teens himself.

More specifically, he took out his phone and began secretly recording one of the teens– who was threatening an older man with the “fake knife” bit, and he thought that teen was the group’s “ringleader.”

Then, he walked right up to the kid, grabbed him by the collar, and started screaming, “Give me your phone.” Obviously, the kid was frightened, and he was quickly handed the cell phone.

“I made the teen unlock it, found the contact named ‘Mom,’ and, from my phone, I sent her the video of her son’s deplorable behavior,” he revealed.

After that, he simply returned the teen’s phone and headed back to his seat, and the group of kids left not long afterward.

He was feeling pretty proud of how he handled the situation, too, which is why he decided to call his wife on his drive home. While on the call, he also took her through a play-by-play, detailing exactly what happened in the restaurant.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.