He Wanted To Take In His Niece After The Truth Came Out About Who Her Real Dad Was, But His Wife Wouldn’t Let Him

This man has a sister who cheated on her husband. And while hooking up with her affair partner, his sister wound up getting pregnant.

Now, his niece is 10-years-old. However, his sister chose to never tell her affair partner that he was actually the father.

“I knew the guy, and he was really abusive. So, my sister chose to hide it from him,” he revealed.

Then, his sister just pretended as though her daughter was biologically her husband’s child for 10 whole years.

However, just a few months ago, his sister’s husband found out the truth, and everything came crashing down.

After discovering the shocking news, his sister’s husband ultimately decided that he didn’t want to raise the little girl anymore. So, his sister’s husband sent his niece to live at his parent’s house.

The main problem with this was that his parents were getting pretty old and just couldn’t manage to take care of a 10-year-old child. That was when he was dragged into the situation.

“They called me and asked me to take my niece,” he recalled.

Well, he actually really wanted to take his niece in. After all, he always wanted to have a second child anyway.

