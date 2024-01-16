He Wants His Brother-In-Law To Give Him $700 For A New Coat After His Got Lost

This young man was at the mall with his fiancée a year ago when he spotted a beautiful wool and cashmere coat on a rack.

It was stunning, and he knew he needed to have it. Luckily, there was one coat left in his exact size.

He then noticed it was on sale for $100, so he walked up to the register and purchased it without giving it another thought.

Since buying the coat, he has worn it a couple of times, though this winter hasn’t been chilly enough to warrant him wearing it with more frequency.

“Last week, when I saw the news about the upcoming cold front, I decided it was time to take it to the dry cleaners so that I can wear it this week,” he explained.

“After tearing all my closets apart without seeing it, I asked my fiancée if she had seen it. She told me that she [hasn’t] seen me wear it in a while, so she lent it to her brother to wear to a wedding.”

While he was irritated to hear his fiancée freely lent his special coat out without asking him first, he just told his fiancée to please get it back from her brother.

A few days went by after that, and he asked his fiancée about the coat again, but it still wasn’t returned to him.

Last Friday, after not getting an update on his coat, he called his brother-in-law himself to see where it was.

