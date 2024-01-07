He Wants To Break Up With His Girlfriend Because She Got Super Drunk And Humiliated Him To Her Friend At A Bar

This 25-year-old man first met his girlfriend, J, 24, when they were in college, and they’ve been dating for nearly five years. Once they graduated college, they moved in together, and for the most part, their relationship has been going smoothly. Not long ago, that changed.

As of late, J has been stressed out because of problems with work and her family. Sadly, her mother’s health is suffering, so J has understandably been worried. In order to cope, it seems like she’s been using alcohol, and it’s been getting out of hand.

“When she’s drunk, she becomes mean and says hurtful things about my appearance and even questions my abilities with intimacy. The next morning, she’s apologetic and promises to change, but it’s becoming a cycle,” he said.

A couple of nights ago, he had enough of J’s behavior. When J said that she and a friend were planning to go to a well-known bar in town, he suggested that he be their designated driver for the evening. She accepted his offer, but he warned her to be careful with how much she drinks, and she promised that she wouldn’t overdo it.

At first, the night was going pretty well. However, he left J and her friend momentarily so that he could use the bathroom, and when he got back, he heard J and her friend loudly trash-talking about him.

“I returned to find her friend yelling something embarrassing about me. It turns out that J had been sharing…details about our relationship, including comparing me negatively to her ex. It was humiliating, to say the least,” he explained.

After this, he was fed up and chose to go home, abandoning J and her friend at the bar. When he got back to the place he shared with J, he packed a bag and went to stay with a friend. Since the incident, J has been trying to get in touch with him, and her messages have varied drastically.

Sometimes, her tone is full of rage, but at other times, she tries to convince him that she’s truly sorry for how she acted. Throughout her messages, she tells him she knows she is wrong, but this doesn’t make him feel any more willing to stay in this relationship.

Even though he does care about J a lot and deeply loves her, he’s uncertain that he will be able to move forward after this situation. She publicly embarrassed him, and he can’t forget how disrespectful she was.

