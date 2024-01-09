He Wants To Leave Both His Home And His Hunting Cabins To His Daughter’s Fiancé Instead Of His Own Two Sons In His Will

This man recently decided that he wanted to change his will, and now, he wants his daughter’s fiancé, Jack, to inherit some of his estate.

Now, he realizes this might sound ridiculous to some people– given the fact that his daughter and Jack aren’t even married yet. However, he’s known Jack for the kid’s entire life.

For some context, he and his best friend, Kyle, served in the Marines in Afghanistan when they were younger, and Jack is Kyle’s son. But then, his best friend tragically died, and Jack lost his father at only 6 years old.

“I stepped in to help Jack’s mom raise him and treated him as one of my own,” he recalled.

Then, when his daughter and Jack were both 14-years-old, they began dating, and their relationship has been going strong ever since.

In fact, his daughter and Jack are now 22-years-old and are engaged to be wed. So, they’ve practically grown up together, and he always felt as though Jack was like his own son.

For instance, Jack was always over their house, and whenever he needed help with a project on his property, Jack pitched in.

“When I got my knee surgery, Jack mowed my grass every week without me even asking,” he said.

Most importantly, though, he knows that Jack is really in love with his daughter, and he treats her very well. So, he has no doubt that Jack will make his daughter very happy in life.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.