He Was His Wife’s Rebound And Worried About Her Cheating, And Now His Nightmare Is Coming True

This 28-year-old man admits that he has always struggled with trust issues. He and his 29-year-old wife first began dating a decade ago, and he knows he was her rebound turned into a relationship.

They ended up being in a long-distance relationship, and his wife wound up sending steamy messages to other guys.

He and his wife were able to overcome that issue, and they went on to get married and have two children together.

Although he and his wife, by all means, moved on from her infidelity, he has always had a bad feeling that he would never be good enough for her.

Sadly, it looks like his gut instinct was right because his nightmare about his wife cheating on him all over again is now coming true.

Lately, he realized his wife has been adding random strangers on social media to talk to, and when he asked her about this, she argued that he meets a lot of people online through his video games, and this is her same way of going about making some new friends.

He didn’t find that suspicious at all, as they really struggled with their social lives after the pandemic, and it was tough on the two of them.

Ever since he asked his wife about the random strangers she was talking to on social media, she has been giving him digs about attempting to catch her doing something bad.

This really made him feel “on edge,” and all of his old feelings about her cheating on him so long ago came flooding right back.

