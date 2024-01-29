He Went On A Few Wonderful Dates With A Girl, But She Hesitated When He Asked To Make Things Official

For two and a half months now, this 28-year-old guy has been seeing a 26-year-old girl. They initially met through a mutual friend, and he feels everything has been going great between him and this girl.

They went on their first date in the middle of November, and ever since, they have spent close to every single weekend together.

When they aren’t spending time with one another, they talk a lot during the week. He thinks this girl is effortless to be around, and they have been romantic in a physical sense as well.

“I will say, despite all of the fun and closeness we’ve shared, she’s not very outwardly proactive about our relationship unless I prompt things, whether that be emotionally or romantically,” he explained.

“Which is okay, as she’s always been happy to branch out as soon as I bring things up, it’s just hard to read her sometimes.”

Also, he has asked to spend time with her every weekend for close to three months, so he doesn’t suspect she’s just being polite.

He thinks she has to actually like him; otherwise, why would she invest this kind of time, energy, and attention into him?

So, last night they went on a date, and since they’re coming up on spending three months seeing one another, he decided to test the waters.

First, he asked her how she felt about them and questioned her about if she was still having a good time dating.

