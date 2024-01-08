He Went Out Drinking With His Best Friend, Who Recently Went Through A Breakup, But His Girlfriend Is Furious That They Wound Up Talking To Other Women

This guy and his best friend hadn’t seen each other in about six months, and his friend went through a breakup about two months ago. So, they recently made plans to go out for dinner and catch up before hitting a couple of bars.

He and his friend also planned to end up at a nightclub, which is what they typically would do whenever they hung out.

The evening started off fine, too, and they went to a couple of different bars together. Eventually, his friend also started talking to a new woman at one of the bars.

After chatting for a bit, his friend invited the woman to sit down with them, too, and she wound up bringing two friends with her– who were also women.

“The five of us were just sitting talking and drinking, and it was nice to see my friend enjoying himself since I knew the breakup was hard on him,” he recalled.

He also made it very clear to the women that he was already in a relationship. That way, no one got the wrong idea throughout the evening.

So, the women wound up joining him and his friend as they visited a few more bars and a nightclub. However, none of them stayed at the club for long since his friend wanted to go home with one of the women.

At that point, he told his friend that was fine, headed back to his place in a taxi, and went to bed.

The following morning, he then spoke to his girlfriend and told her about the night out with his friend. He gave her all the details about what happened, where they went, and who was there.

