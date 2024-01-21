He Won $900 And Didn’t Share Any Of The Winnings With His Wife, So He’s Now Getting Called Selfish

This 36-year-old man and his wife, who is 33, have been together for seven years and married for the last five years. They are also very financially stable.

While he earns a solid $145,000 a year, his wife’s salary is around $65,000. So, together, they have a household income of over $200,000.

Now, he claimed that their earnings aren’t “extravagant” in their city due to its high cost of living. However, they don’t have any children yet, so they are very comfortable and never have to worry about bills. That’s why they each get to use $600 per month on personal leisure expenses.

“My spouse enjoys gourmet cooking classes and weekend getaways, while I regularly need an adrenaline rush,” he explained.

“I used to ski religiously, but I tore my ACL and, for the last two years, haven’t been able to ski.”

So, he recently found a new way to get an adrenaline rush: betting on sports. Apparently, he’s begun betting on his two favorite NBA teams on Mondays and Thursdays each week. He also gave himself a set limit of $80 per bet using his personal discretionary funds. He never touches his and his wife’s joint bank account.

Anyway, he felt like the bets just brought an extra “edge” to gameday. But he never expected to win big like he did this past week.

He actually won $900 after betting on a game, and he was over the moon happy.

“Ecstatic, I decided to buy a DJI drone that I’d been eyeing, which cost about $650,” he recalled.

