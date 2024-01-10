He Won’t Donate His Kidney To His Daughter Because He Believes His Ex-Wife Is Responsible For His Daughter’s Kidney Damage

This man and his ex-wife had a daughter together before they got divorced. So, he was forced to endure a two-year custody battle before he was eventually awarded split custody of his daughter.

According to him, though, that didn’t even matter because his daughter wasn’t even interested in staying with him.

“My ex filled her brain with garbage, so she refused to stay with me. She was a teenager, so I just let her do what she wants,” he recalled.

Around the same time, he and his current wife also got engaged, and she got to see first-hand how tumultuous things were between him, his ex, and his daughter.

Since then, he and his current wife have had two children of their own. But, only about two months ago, his first daughter began experiencing some serious health problems.

Apparently, she had used a “shady” diet pill that left her kidneys permanently damaged. So, his daughter was forced to go on dialysis, and his ex-wife wound up asking if he’d get tested to see if he was a compatible kidney donor.

He didn’t even hesitate to get tested, either, and he ultimately found out that he was a match.

“And I was more than willing to give her my kidney,” he said.

However, after finding out that he could donate his organ, his wife actually became a bit distant, and he didn’t understand why. So, he asked to talk, and she admitted that she was nervous about the complications of undergoing such a surgery. She also pointed out how they already had two children together.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.